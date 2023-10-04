FBI True: Season One Viewer Votes

Extraordinary cases are recounted in the first season of the FBI True TV show on CBS. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like FBI True is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of FBI True here.

A Paramount+ and CBS true crime docuseries, the FBI True TV show takes viewers into some of the most significant and astonishing cases in FBI history, as seen through the eyes of the agents who were there. The agents pull no punches and share emotional stories with each other over drinks. They relive the heart-stopping moments of their biggest cases, revealing new details of how they foiled major criminal and terrorist plots. Each episode introduces audiences to courageous agents who took great personal risks in the line of duty. In their work, they must make hair-trigger decisions where lives hang in the balance.

Note: Three seasons (30 episodes) of FBI True have already been released on Paramount+. CBS is running various episodes from those three seasons and airing completely new installments.





