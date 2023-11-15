NCIS: Sydney: Season One Viewer Votes

Members of a new team are learning to work together in the first season of the NCIS: Sydney TV show on CBS. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like NCIS: Sydney is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of NCIS: Sydney here.

An Australian procedural action drama series airing on CBS, the NCIS: Sydney TV show stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are blended into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Lasance), the team of Americans and Aussies must quickly learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Narkle) and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sagar) form a fast friendship, while curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (McInnes) meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson (Hazel).





