NCIS: Sydney: Season Two — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

An Australian procedural action drama series airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Sydney TV show stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are blended into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Lasance), the team of Americans and Aussies must quickly learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Narkle) and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sagar) form a fast friendship. At the same time, curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (McInnes) meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson (Hazel).



Season One Ratings

The first season of NCIS: Sydney averages a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.64 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how NCIS: Sydney stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



As of November 16, 2023, NCIS: Sydney has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS: Sydney for season two? The show was ordered for Paramount+ Australia and Network 10. It was decided to air NCIS: Sydney on CBS in the United States because the network was strapped for original scripted programming due to the ongoing actor and writer strikes. Both of those strikes have been settled, and CBS will get back to airing its own content. If the series is renewed for a second season in Australia, I think there’s a chance that the episodes could air on CBS too, possibly during the summer months. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS: Sydney cancellation or renewal news.



