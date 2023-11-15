NCIS: Sydney: Season One Ratings

The NCIS: Sydney series was ordered for Paramount+ and Network 10 in Australia. It was decided to air NCIS: Sydney on CBS in the United States because the network was strapped for original scripted programming due to the ongoing actor and writer strikes. Now that the strikes are over, will there be a place on the schedule for an import? Will NCIS: Sydney be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An Australian procedural action drama series, the NCIS: Sydney TV show stars Olivia Swann, Todd Lasance, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel, and William McInnes. With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are blended into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet. Led by NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Swann) and her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Lasance), the team of Americans and Aussies must quickly learn to trust each other, overcoming and harnessing their differences to solve each case. Sassy AFP Constable Evie Cooper (Narkle) and endlessly curious Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sagar) form a fast friendship, while curmudgeonly forensic pathologist Doctor Roy Penrose (McInnes) meets his match in the brilliant young forensic scientist Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson (Hazel).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/15 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the NCIS: Sydney TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?