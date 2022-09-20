NCIS: Hawai’i: Season Two Ratings

The NCIS franchise has been a very successful one for CBS. While the first season’s ratings for NCIS: Hawai’i weren’t as strong as the mothership’s, they were good enough to land the freshman series a renewal. Will viewership grow in year two? Will NCIS: Hawai’i be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the NCIS: Hawai’i TV series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. Jane Tennant (Lachey) is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Her unwavering team of specialists includes junior field agent Lucy Tara (Al-Bustami); cyber intelligence specialist Ernie Malik (Antoon); second-in-command Jesse Boone (Mills); Defense Intelligence Agency Special Agent Kate Whistler (Anderson); and Kai Holman (Tarrant), a new NCIS agent. Tennant and her team balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the mysteries of the island paradise itself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival.

9/20 update:

For comparisons: Season one of NCIS: Hawai’i on CBS averaged a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.48 million viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



