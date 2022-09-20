NCIS: Season 20 Ratings

Despite some peoples’ expectations, NCIS has survived the departure of star Mark Harmon. While the traditional ratings dropped in the 2020-21 season (almost every show’s did), NCIS remains one of CBS’ most-watched series. Can this series go on forever or, could the 20th be the final year? Will NCIS be cancelled or renewed for season 21? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the NCIS TV show stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, with Rocky Carroll, David McCallum, and Gary Cole. Following the departure of NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole), a sharp and sarcastic former FBI agent, has taken over as lead of the NCIS team, a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The team includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team as the NCIS Historian is retired medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (McCallum); Ducky’s protégé, the naïve Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen), who graduated to fully licensed medical examiner; and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Reasonover), Ducky’s former graduate assistant. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 19 of NCIS on CBS averaged a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.32 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



