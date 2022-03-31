NCIS: Season 20; CBS Drama Series Renewed for 2022-23 TV Season

Order a cake! CBS has renewed the NCIS TV series for a 20th anniversary season which will airs as part of the 2022-23 broadcast television season. The 19th season continues to air on Monday nights and will finish on May 23rd.

A procedural drama, the NCIS TV show stars Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Katrina Law, with David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, and Gary Cole. In the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals. The team includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who is now a Senior Field Agent; NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres (Valderrama), who frequently goes undercover; and NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations high-risk operations. Assisting the team as the NCIS Historian is retired medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (McCallum); Ducky’s protégé, the naïve Jimmy Palmer (Dietzen), who graduated to fully licensed medical examiner; and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines (Reasonover), Ducky’s former graduate assistant. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Carroll), a highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. Also joining the fold is Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole), a quirky, seasoned FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special agents investigate all crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

The 19th season of NCIS averages a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.43 million viewers. Compared to season 18, that’s down by 27% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). In the live+7 day ratings, the series averages a 0.96 in the demo with 11.22 million, picking up 63% and 51%, respectively.

Today, CBS also renewed NCIS: Los Angeles (season 14) and NCIS: Hawaii (season two) for the 2022-23 season.

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan-favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai’i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

