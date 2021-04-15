NCIS: Season 19; Mark Harmon TV Series Renewed by CBS

Gibbs and his team will be back for the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the NCIS TV series for a 19th season on the network.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals who investigate crimes that have connections to the Navy or Marine Corps.

The 18th season of NCIS averages a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.71 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season 17, that’s down by 23% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership. In the traditional ratings, the show ranks third out of this season’s 24 scripted CBS series.

Fellow Tuesday night shows FBI and FBI: Most Wanted have already been renewed. Today, the network also renewed Blue Bloods (season 12), Bull (season six), Magnum PI (season four), and SWAT (season five).

What do these shows all have in common? They are all…RENEWED. CBS renews five of its veteran hit dramas for next season! – CBS original series @NCIS_CBS @BlueBloods_CBS @MagnumPICBS @BullCBS and @SWATCBS. pic.twitter.com/VmitT6bX9P — CBS (@CBS) April 15, 2021

