Magnum PI: Season Four; CBS TV Series Renewed for 2021-22

Magnum and Higgins will keep sparring into the 2021-22 television season. The CBS network has renewed the Magnum PI series for a fourth year.

An action-adventure series, Magnum PI stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill. This reboot of the 1980s TV show follows Thomas Magnum (Hernandez), a decorated former Navy SEAL who repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. He lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins (Weeks), a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent who keeps Magnum in line. When Magnum needs back-up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors, chopper pilot Theodore “TC” Calvin (Hill) and Orville “Rick” Wright (Knighton), a former Marine door-gunner who now runs a nightclub. Magnum frequently has run-ins with police detective Gordon Katsumoto (Kang) and the two are more alike than either cares to admit. The unofficial “House Mom” and cultural curator of Robin’s Nest, Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta (Hill) is also one of Magnum’s biggest fans.

Airing on Friday nights, the third season of Magnum PI averages a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.66 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season two, that’s down by 19% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership. In the traditional ratings, the show ranks 12th out of this season’s 24 scripted CBS series in the demo but is eighth in overall viewers.

Today, the network also renewed Blue Bloods (season 12), Bull (season six), Blue Bloods (season 12), NCIS (season 19), and SWAT (season five). It was previously announced that fellow Friday night occupant MacGyver has been cancelled and will end on April 30th.

