NCIS: Season 17

NCIS TV show on CBS: season 17 viewer votes (cancel or renew?)

Are Gibbs and company still in top form in the 17th season of the NCIS TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether TV shows are cancelled or renewed. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the 17th season episodes of NCIS here.

A CBS action-drama series, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals who investigate crimes that have connections to the Navy or Marine Corps.

What do you think? Which season 17 episodes of the NCIS TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should CBS cancel or renew NCIS for an 18th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Glenn Falzo, Ripley, Terry Taylor, D.J. Gamble, Therese Chatelain

Glenn Falzo
Glenn Falzo

Of the 3, NCIS is my favorite, not by a lot, but my favorite. I haven’t missed an episode from the first! I just wish Jethro would develope a relationship, even if it’s just a small one, not talking engagement or marriage, just to see him have a relationship. Miss seeing Ralph White as his DAD. When is Gibbs going to drive his yellow hemi’ Challenger. LOVE that car, you could bring it back and have it be sentimental, as it reminds him of his DAD?

March 8, 2020 8:52 am
Ripley
Ripley

Love all the NCIS – Mark #1, tie between Scott and Chris. haven’t miss a show on all 3 NCIS series and will continue to watch as long as they are on. Please don’t cancel any of them. Really miss Ziva and miss Chris (Lucas). Keep these going forever. Love Love Love them.

March 8, 2020 5:08 am
Terry Taylor
Terry Taylor

Great show. Keep going

March 8, 2020 3:03 am
Therese Chatelain
Therese Chatelain

Big fan of all the NCIS shows but my favs are NCIS and New Orleans so keep renewing

March 3, 2020 11:42 pm
D.J. Gamble
D.J. Gamble

Yes ncis and ncis New Orleans is my favorite! I can’t wait each week for them to be recorded! I hate that this candidate crap takes them off and even my Bull! Lol

March 4, 2020 4:04 pm
Stan Marks
Stan Marks

One of the greatest. I love all of the NCIS shows, except New Orleans. Cast leaves me bored. JMO.

March 1, 2020 7:45 pm
Leigh sisk
Leigh sisk

Please renew!! This has become my favorite show of all times.

February 26, 2020 10:31 pm
Latesha
Latesha

Keep the show going

February 17, 2020 1:29 am
Grace handrigan
Grace handrigan

Yes

February 28, 2020 10:19 pm
Donna
Donna

Please don’t get rid of this I Love this series and Gibbs

February 14, 2020 8:15 pm
Carolyn Schultz
Carolyn Schultz

This show actually gets better with time. It was fun to see Ziva this year. The cast interaction is fun. I like Season 17 better than 16. Keep going Gibbs!

February 14, 2020 5:22 pm
Sandra U Carter
Sandra U Carter

I love Jethro and the whole cast! I hope they’re on for many more seasons!

February 9, 2020 7:34 pm
Elaine Twing
Elaine Twing

There is no such thing as a bad episode on NCIS. Please RENEW, NEVER CANCEL!

February 9, 2020 2:50 pm
Cynthia A Turner
Cynthia A Turner

Yes, this is my favorite and especially the newer cast. Casting is amazing when replacing.
Love the dynamics and the character depth

February 8, 2020 1:09 am
Rhiannon Cisco
Rhiannon Cisco

Love every episode

January 30, 2020 1:06 am
Kristine Sells
Kristine Sells

I LOVE this show so much. I would love to see Ziva reunite with Tony and Tali. I have watched every show from beginning. Love my Leroy Jethro Gibbs!!!

January 29, 2020 9:24 am
terry watts
terry watts

good wholesome show love the cast good for america please keep it on

January 24, 2020 11:20 pm
