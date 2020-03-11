Are Gibbs and company still in top form in the 17th season of the NCIS TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether TV shows are cancelled or renewed. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the 17th season episodes of NCIS here.
A CBS action-drama series, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals who investigate crimes that have connections to the Navy or Marine Corps.
What do you think? Which season 17 episodes of the NCIS TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should CBS cancel or renew NCIS for an 18th season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.
Of the 3, NCIS is my favorite, not by a lot, but my favorite. I haven’t missed an episode from the first! I just wish Jethro would develope a relationship, even if it’s just a small one, not talking engagement or marriage, just to see him have a relationship. Miss seeing Ralph White as his DAD. When is Gibbs going to drive his yellow hemi’ Challenger. LOVE that car, you could bring it back and have it be sentimental, as it reminds him of his DAD?
Love all the NCIS – Mark #1, tie between Scott and Chris. haven’t miss a show on all 3 NCIS series and will continue to watch as long as they are on. Please don’t cancel any of them. Really miss Ziva and miss Chris (Lucas). Keep these going forever. Love Love Love them.
Great show. Keep going
Big fan of all the NCIS shows but my favs are NCIS and New Orleans so keep renewing
Yes ncis and ncis New Orleans is my favorite! I can’t wait each week for them to be recorded! I hate that this candidate crap takes them off and even my Bull! Lol
One of the greatest. I love all of the NCIS shows, except New Orleans. Cast leaves me bored. JMO.
Please renew!! This has become my favorite show of all times.
Keep the show going
Yes
Please don’t get rid of this I Love this series and Gibbs
This show actually gets better with time. It was fun to see Ziva this year. The cast interaction is fun. I like Season 17 better than 16. Keep going Gibbs!
I love Jethro and the whole cast! I hope they’re on for many more seasons!
There is no such thing as a bad episode on NCIS. Please RENEW, NEVER CANCEL!
Yes, this is my favorite and especially the newer cast. Casting is amazing when replacing.
Love the dynamics and the character depth
Love every episode
I LOVE this show so much. I would love to see Ziva reunite with Tony and Tali. I have watched every show from beginning. Love my Leroy Jethro Gibbs!!!
good wholesome show love the cast good for america please keep it on