What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals who investigate crimes that have connections to the Navy or Marine Corps.



Season 17 Ratings

The 17th season of NCIS is averaging a 1.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 11.34 million viewers. Compared to season 16, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. Find out how NCIS stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, NCIS has not been cancelled or renewed for an 18th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS for season 18? Unless something unforeseen happens, I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free NCIS cancellation or renewal alerts.



