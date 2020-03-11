Menu

NCIS: Has the CBS TV Show Been Renewed for Season 18 or Cancelled?

by Telly Vulture

NCIS TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 18?

Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the NCIS TV show on CBSAre Gibbs and company still up to the job? Is the NCIS TV show cancelled or renewed for an 18th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of NCIS, season 18. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals who investigate crimes that have connections to the Navy or Marine Corps.
 

Season 17 Ratings

The 17th season of NCIS is averaging a 1.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 11.34 million viewers. Compared to season 16, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. Find out how NCIS stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 11, 2020, NCIS has not been cancelled or renewed for an 18th season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS for season 18? Unless something unforeseen happens, I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free NCIS cancellation or renewal alerts.
 

What do you think? Do you like NCIS TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an 18th season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Mary
Reader
Mary

Renew !! love this show

March 10, 2020 11:02 am
March 10, 2020 11:02 am
Antionette Hastie
Reader
Antionette Hastie

Please renew this show love it

March 7, 2020 10:26 am
March 7, 2020 10:26 am
Dan Tew
Reader
Dan Tew

NCIS should be renewed for another season . Love this show

March 6, 2020 5:24 pm
March 6, 2020 5:24 pm
Sue Downes
Reader
Sue Downes

My favorite show. Renew, renew, renew.
This and NOLA are the best shows on TV.

March 5, 2020 12:49 pm
March 5, 2020 12:49 pm
Stacy
Reader
Stacy

I am in love with ncis. Not only is it addicting but it shows a little of what a federal agent would have to go through. PLEASE don’t cancel the show. And PLEASE bring Cote De Pablo back and reunite her with her family. Tali deserves a mother that can be by her side. And Michael weatherly NEEDS to come back or do another show linking to ncis about all the characters personal lives. Abby needs to come back into the show. At least for a couple episodes. Thank you for allowing us to vote our opinions.i am looking forward… Read more »

March 5, 2020 7:49 am
March 5, 2020 7:49 am
Deb M
Reader
Deb M

CBS should NOT cancel NCIS. It’s a fantastic show! We look forward to Tuesday’s to watch. The only thing I would cancel is the person who took Abbey’s place……Reasonover! She acts silly and is annoying and needs to go pleeeze!!!

March 4, 2020 2:48 pm
March 4, 2020 2:48 pm
Brian
Reader
Brian

The show NCIS is entertaining and enjoyable

March 1, 2020 8:23 pm
March 1, 2020 8:23 pm
Rebecca Belt
Reader
Rebecca Belt

I Love NCIS I Have Seen All The Shows From 1To 17

February 28, 2020 5:23 pm
February 28, 2020 5:23 pm
Melanie
Reader
Melanie

This has been my absolute favorite show, however I found this season disappointing because it did not feature Ziva as much as all the pre-season hype promoted. I think many viewers would have been elated and the ratings enhanced had the story line featured more about Ziva, Tony and Kali.

February 22, 2020 11:18 pm
February 22, 2020 11:18 pm
Michelle
Reader
Michelle

NCIS is my favorite tv show to watch with my family. Please, please, please do not cancel this program.

February 19, 2020 11:06 pm
February 19, 2020 11:06 pm
Beth
Reader
Beth

NCIS is my favorite show on tv. I have watched it for years and look forward to it every Tuesday night. Please do not cancel this show.

March 4, 2020 10:37 pm
March 4, 2020 10:37 pm
Sue
Reader
Sue

This is my favourite American TV show because of Gibbs mainly, but the whole ensemble is great. I’ll be devastated if it’s cancelled. I’m 72 years old and have been a fan since the first episode.

February 19, 2020 6:17 am
February 19, 2020 6:17 am
1 2
