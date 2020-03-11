Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals who investigate crimes that have connections to the Navy or Marine Corps.
Season 17 Ratings
The 17th season of NCIS is averaging a 1.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 11.34 million viewers. Compared to season 16, that’s down by 11% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership. Find out how NCIS stacks up against the other CBS TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS for season 18? Unless something unforeseen happens, I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free NCIS cancellation or renewal alerts.
Renew !! love this show
Please renew this show love it
NCIS should be renewed for another season . Love this show
My favorite show. Renew, renew, renew.
This and NOLA are the best shows on TV.
I am in love with ncis. Not only is it addicting but it shows a little of what a federal agent would have to go through. PLEASE don’t cancel the show. And PLEASE bring Cote De Pablo back and reunite her with her family. Tali deserves a mother that can be by her side. And Michael weatherly NEEDS to come back or do another show linking to ncis about all the characters personal lives. Abby needs to come back into the show. At least for a couple episodes. Thank you for allowing us to vote our opinions.i am looking forward… Read more »
CBS should NOT cancel NCIS. It’s a fantastic show! We look forward to Tuesday’s to watch. The only thing I would cancel is the person who took Abbey’s place……Reasonover! She acts silly and is annoying and needs to go pleeeze!!!
The show NCIS is entertaining and enjoyable
I Love NCIS I Have Seen All The Shows From 1To 17
This has been my absolute favorite show, however I found this season disappointing because it did not feature Ziva as much as all the pre-season hype promoted. I think many viewers would have been elated and the ratings enhanced had the story line featured more about Ziva, Tony and Kali.
NCIS is my favorite tv show to watch with my family. Please, please, please do not cancel this program.
NCIS is my favorite show on tv. I have watched it for years and look forward to it every Tuesday night. Please do not cancel this show.
This is my favourite American TV show because of Gibbs mainly, but the whole ensemble is great. I’ll be devastated if it’s cancelled. I’m 72 years old and have been a fan since the first episode.