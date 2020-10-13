Mom, All Rise, NCIS, SWAT, Young Sheldon: CBS Announces November Premiere Dates

CBS has announced premiere dates for nine of its returning shows, as well as one of the network’s new scripted series.

Here’s the announcement from CBS:

CBS ANNOUNCES PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES FOR 10 SCRIPTED SERIES ACROSS FIVE NIGHTS #1 Series NCIS Returns Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 8:00 PM #1 Comedy YOUNG SHELDON Debuts Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8:00 PM, Leading into the Series Premiere of New Comedy B POSITIVE at 8:30 PM, Followed by #2 Comedy MOM at 9:00 PM Monday’s Popular One-Hour Comedy Block of THE NEIGHBORHOOD at 8:00 PM and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA at 8:30 PM Returns, Followed by the Hit Drama ALL RISE at 9:00 PM, on Nov. 16 NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday’s Two Most-Watched Entertainment Programs, Premiere Nov. 8 at 8:30 PM, ET/8:00 PM, PT and 9:30 PM, ET/9:00 PM, PT, Respectively Returning Favorite S.W.A.T. Debuts Wednesday, Nov. 11 with a Two-Hour Premiere 9:00-11:00 PM CBS announced today the November primetime premiere dates for 10 scripted series. The five dramas and five comedies span time periods on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights. Additional premiere dates for November will be announced shortly. The new comedy joining the CBS schedule on Thursday, Nov. 5 is B POSITIVE, from award-winning executive producer Chuck Lorre and creator Marco Pennette, starring Emmy Award-nominee Thomas Middleditch and Tony Award-winner Annaleigh Ashford. The series is inspired by Pennette’s personal experience as a transplant recipient. The returning shows include #1 series NCIS on Tuesday, Nov. 17; #1 comedy YOUNG SHELDON and #2 comedy MOM on Thursday, Nov. 5; Monday’s popular one-hour comedy block of THE NEIGHBORHOOD and #1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, followed by the hit drama ALL RISE on Monday, Nov. 16; Sunday’s two most-watched entertainment programs NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS on Sunday, Nov. 8; and the two-hour premiere of S.W.A.T. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Also, classic NCIS launches Sunday, Nov. 8, featuring fan-favorite episodes from the drama’s previous 17 seasons, creating a three-hour block of NCIS following 60 MINUTES on Sunday nights. These programs join the previously announced season premieres of 60 MINUTES and 48 HOURS, which have already debuted, and THE AMAZING RACE, on Wednesday, Oct. 14. CBS’ 2020-2021 PRIMETIME PREMIERE DATES FOR 10 SERIES Thursday, Nov. 5

8:00-8:30 PM – YOUNG SHELDON (4th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – B POSITIVE (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM – MOM (8th Season Premiere) Sunday, Nov. 8 (Football Doubleheader)

7:30-8:30 PM, ET/ – 60 MINUTES

7:00-8:00 PM, PT 8:30-9:30 PM, ET/ – NCIS: LOS ANGELES (12th Season Premiere)

8:00-9:00 PM, PT 9:30-10:30 PM, ET/ – NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (7th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM, PT 10:30-11:30 PM, ET/ – NCIS (Fan-favorite episodes from prev. 17 seasons)

10:00-11:00 PM, PT Wednesday, Nov. 11

8:00-9:00 PM – THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-11:00 PM – S.W.A.T. (2-Hour 4th Season Premiere) Monday, Nov. 16

8:00-8:30 PM – THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM – BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM – ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere) Tuesday, Nov. 17

8:00-9:00 PM – NCIS (18th Season Premiere)

