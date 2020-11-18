Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS TV show stars Mark Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals who investigate crimes that have connections to the Navy or Marine Corps.



Season 18 Ratings

The 18th season of NCIS averages a 0.90 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 10.35 million viewers. Compared to season 17, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 11% in viewership. Find out how NCIS stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 19, 2020, NCIS has not been cancelled or renewed for a 19th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew NCIS for season 19? This series continues to be one of the network’s highest-rated series. Even if Harmon wants to leave the show or make fewer episodes, I think it’s a safe bet that NCIS will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on NCIS cancellation or renewal news.



