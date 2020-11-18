NCIS: Season 18 Ratings



Though it’s been on the air for more than 17 years, NCIS continues to be one of CBS’ highest-rated series. How long can this continue? How long will Mark Harmon want to continue making it? Could the series possibly be cancelled or, is NCIS essentially guaranteed to be renewed for season 19? Stay tuned.

The NCIS TV show stars Harmon, Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham, Wilmer Valderrama, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum. On the series, NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Harmon), a former Marine gunnery sergeant whose skills as an investigator are unmatched, leads a highly skilled and colorful group of professionals who investigate crimes that have connections to the Navy or Marine Corps.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 17 of NCIS on CBS averaged a 1.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 11.65 million viewers.

