NCIS: New Orleans: Season Seven Ratings

The CBS network needs newer drama seres and NCIS: New Orleans is the newest entry in the NCIS franchise. Does its age guarantee that this show will be renewed for an eighth season or, could this Sunday night series still be cancelled if the ratings drop low enough? Stay tuned.

NCIS: New Orleans stars Scott Bakula, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and CCH Pounder. Set in The Big Easy, the series revolves around a local NCIS field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel. Special Agent Dwayne “King” Pride (Bakula) is a New Orleans native, is driven to do what’s right, and leads the office. Pride’s team, inside and out of the office, includes tough and acerbic Special Agent Tammy Gregorio (Ferlito); Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund (Kerkovich); anti-social Special Agent Quentin Carter (Davis); Jefferson Parish Coroner Doctor Loretta Wade (Pounder), Investigative Computer Specialist Patton Plame (Mitchell); and international counter-intelligence expert Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Zadegan).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season six of NCIS: New Orleans on CBS averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.33 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the NCIS: New Orleans TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for an eighth season?