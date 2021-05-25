Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Duncanville, NCIS: New Orleans, American Idol, Ellen’s Game of Games, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Duncanville TV Show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

DUNCANVILLE © 2021 by 20th Television, Universal Television LLC and Fox Media LLC.

Sunday, May 23, 2021 ratings — New episodes: America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Idol, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Ellen’s Game of Games, The Simpsons, Bless the Harts, Bob’s Burgers, Duncanville, The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 60 Minutes Specials: Big Trick Energy and 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Reruns: The Simpsons.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Canceled and renewed TV show
John parkyn

Goodbye Ncis New Orleans such a great show wish it continue I love it and enjoy it.

