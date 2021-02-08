The Equalizer: Season One Ratings

The original The Equalizer TV show ran for four seasons on CBS and was a middle-of-the-road performer in the ratings. Now, more than 20 years later, the network has rebooted the show. How will this new version perform? Will The Equalizer be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A reimagining of the 1985-89 action crime series, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is “The Equalizer”, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice her former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles) who doggedly seeks to uncover the identity of the vigilante known as “The Equalizer”.

