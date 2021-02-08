Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: February 7, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

TV show description:

A reimagining of the 1985-89 action crime series, The Equalizer TV show is executive produced by Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original show), Shakim Compere and director Liz Friedlander (pilot only).

The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter.

However, to a trusted few, Robyn is “The Equalizer”, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption.

Robyn’s clandestine work remains a secret from her smart and observant teenage daughter, Delilah (Hayes), and Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette (Toussaint), who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother.

Joining Robyn as champions of justice are William Bishop (Noth), her former CIA handler and longtime friend; Melody “Mel” Bayani (Lapira), an edgy bar owner and a colleague from Robyn’s past; and Harry Keshegian (Goldberg), a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker.

As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her work garners the attention of shrewd NYPD Detective Marcus Dante (Kittles), who doggedly seeks to uncover the identity of the vigilante known as “The Equalizer”.

