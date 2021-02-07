Your Honor: No Season Two; Showtime TV Series Ending Next Sunday

The end is near for Michael Desiato. Showtime has confirmed that Your Honor will indeed end next Sunday so, there won’t be a second season.

The Your Honor TV series stars Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D’Elia, with guests Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay. In the story, Michael Desiato (Cranston) is a highly-respected New Orleans judge whose personal and professional lives are turned upside down when his teenage son, Adam (Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run. This leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices for both of them. Meanwhile, Jimmy Baxter (Stuhlbarg) is the much-feared head of a crime family and the husband of Gina (Davis), who might be even more dangerous than her husband.

The first season of Your Honor averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 573,000 viewers. The series has done well for Showtime and, though it got off to a slow start in the traditional ratings (the premiere was released online early), Your Honor has shown some significant growth over the course of the season.

The cable channel promoted Your Honor as a “limited series” which, these days, can indicate one or two things — that the story will be close-ended (ala a mini-series) or, that a season will have a limited number of episodes and could return for another season (ala How to Get Away with Murder and The Following). As Kaley Cuoco said, ahead of the launch of The Flight Attendant limited series on HBO Max, “Hey, everything’s a limited series. If you don’t get picked up, you go, ‘Oh, that was just a limited series.’ If you do get picked up, you’re like, ‘Yeah, f*** that. We’re doing season two!'”

In this case, it appears that Showtime intends to keep Your Honor as a one-and-done series. A recent press release notes that episode 10 is the end.

The ninth episode will air Sunday, February 7th at 10pm. The following Sunday, on February 14th at 10pm, the series concludes with the finale, directed by series star and executive producer Bryan Cranston.

The show’s story seems to be headed toward a definite series finale but, if that doesn’t happen, perhaps the creative team could be persuaded to return for another season.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Your Honor TV series? Would you watch a second season on Showtime or, should episode 10 be the end?