Network: Showtime

Episodes: 10 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: December 6, 2020 — February 7, 2021

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Bryan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Carmen Ejogo, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Sofia Black-D’Elia, with guests Maura Tierney, Amy Landecker, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Chet Hanks, Lamar Johnson, and Lilli Kay.

TV show description:

A legal thriller, the Your Honor TV series follows an esteemed and straight-arrow judge whose life and moral compass are thrown into chaos after a horrific event.

Michael Desiato (Cranston) is a highly-respected New Orleans judge. His teenage son, Adam (Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run and this leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit, and impossible choices for both of them.

Jimmy Baxter (Stuhlbarg) is the much-feared head of a crime family and the husband of Gina (Davis), who might be even more dangerous than her husband. Meanwhile, Fiona McKee (Tierney) is a fearless prosecutor who is trying a major case in Desiato’s courtroom.

Series Finale:

Episode #10 — Part 10

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: February 7, 2021.

