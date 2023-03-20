Willow: Season Two? Disney+ Series Creator Still Hopeful It Will Happen

Willow was recently cancelled by Disney+, but the fantasy adventure series may still return at some point. According to the show’s creator, scripts have already been written for season two.

The Willow TV series is a continuation of the 1988 fantasy film of the same name. Warwick Davis, Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Tony Revolori star in the series, which features a new adventure for sorcerer Willow Ufgood.

The creator of the series, Jon Kasdan, says that it would be at least 12 months before filming could begin on a second season. According to Kasdan, the decision was made to release the cast so they can pursue other projects.

Per Deadline, Kasdan said the following about the the Disney+ series’ future:

“A decision was made last week to release our main cast for other series opportunities that may arise for them in the coming year. I feel fairly confident that, if asked, neither I, nor the folks at Lucasfilm, would or have actually characterized it as a final cancellation. With all the TV and movies in production around the world, it feels unfair to limit an actor’s availability without a clear sense of when you’re going to need them again. It’s further trivialized by the simple reality that the scripts we’ve been working on require just as many actors (from our first season) with whom no such contractual hold exists. Nothing prevented Annabelle Davis, for example, from taking another show, but you better believe Mims appears in every single Volume II chapter.”

