Willow: Season Two? Disney+ Series Creator Still Hopeful It Will Happen

Willow was recently cancelled by Disney+, but the fantasy adventure series may still return at some point. According to the show’s creator, scripts have already been written for season two.
The Willow TV series is a continuation of the 1988 fantasy film of the same name. Warwick Davis, Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Tony Revolori star in the series, which features a new adventure for sorcerer Willow Ufgood.
The creator of the series, Jon Kasdan, says that it would be at least 12 months before filming could begin on a second season. According to Kasdan, the decision was made to release the cast so they can pursue other projects.
Per Deadline, Kasdan said the following about the the Disney+ series’ future:
“A decision was made last week to release our main cast for other series opportunities that may arise for them in the coming year. I feel fairly confident that, if asked, neither I, nor the folks at Lucasfilm, would or have actually characterized it as a final cancellation.
With all the TV and movies in production around the world, it feels unfair to limit an actor’s availability without a clear sense of when you’re going to need them again. It’s further trivialized by the simple reality that the scripts we’ve been working on require just as many actors (from our first season) with whom no such contractual hold exists. Nothing prevented Annabelle Davis, for example, from taking another show, but you better believe Mims appears in every single Volume II chapter.”
What do you think? Have you watched this sequel series? Do you still want to see more of Willow on Disney+?
It’s dead, Jon.
While Willow the series wasn’t great, it isn’t the dross that a lot of people make it out to be either. Not all the acting and writing was that bad. Granted, a bit too much ‘teenage angst’ at times, but also not too shy about a comedic undertone. Music-wise, especially during the end credits there was quite some room for improvement. A second season to properly finish the story line started in season 1 would have been the correct thing to do. Another poster states that the movie was the only thing that was needed…Willow the movie was a nice… Read more »
Please bring willow back it’s an awesome amazing show. I loved it. Please Please please so enjoyed getting the whole story to it. Please continue it.
And we as an audience hope it won’t continue. The movie was all that was needed.
Me and my family enjoyed. They should of created more movies of this. Your just one person i know so many who love it.
Please don’t