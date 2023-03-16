Willow: Cancelled by Disney+; No Season Two for Sequel of George Lucas and Ron Howard Movie

Willow is not returning to Disney+ for a second season, per Deadline. The streaming service canceled the sequel series to the 1988 film just two months after season one ended. The sequel picked up years after the original movie with a new adventure for Willow, played once again by Warwick Davis.

Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Tony Revolori also starred in the series, which “introduced new characters and was set in a world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish. An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.”

The cancellation comes as Disney+ and other streaming services are making cuts in the programming to keep things profitable in the long run. Willow was received well by critics but did not make as big an impact as was hoped with its release.

