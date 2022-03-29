The Full Monty: Disney+ to Reunite Movie Cast 25 Years Later for New TV Series

Get ready for more of The Full Monty. Disney+ is reuniting the cast of the movie for a new series. Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape, and Tom Wilkinson are returning to star in the series 25 years after the movie’s release. The series will air on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+ around the world.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“The small-screen return will follow the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling health care, education and employment sectors. The series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity. Whether there’ll be any stripping involved, Disney+ hasn’t confirmed.”

Simon Beaufoy, the screenwriter behind the original film, said the following about the series in a statement:

“We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again — now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on — to see what life in Sheffield is like 25 years on.”

Lee Mason, Disney’s director of scripted content EMEA, also spoke about the return of The Full Monty:

“Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them. We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

A premiere date for the return of The Full Monty will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Full Monty? Are you a fan of the original film?