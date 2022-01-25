March: Season One Ratings

Football games often attract big ratings when they are shown on television. But, how will a CW show about a marching band and its members perform? Will March be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A docu-series, the March TV show celebrates the colorful, boisterous, and competitive world of HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) band culture through the eyes of the members and their leaders. Embedded inside the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, the first season showcases the dedicated and energetic group of 300 college students, from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players. The members balance their performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest-ranked HBCU band in the land while sharing the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/25 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the March TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?