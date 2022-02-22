All American: Homecoming: Season One Ratings

The All American series has been one of The CW’s highest-rated series for a while now. How will the show’s new spin-off perform in the ratings? Is there room for another sports drama on Monday nights? Will All American: Homecoming be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A sports drama series, the All American: Homecoming TV show is a spin-off of the All American series. It stars Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, and Netta Walker. Set against the backdrop of the highly competitive HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, the story revolves around two young talented athletes and students. Simone Hicks (Maya) is a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to greatness after some time away from the court. Meanwhile, Damon Sims (Smith) is an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon also navigate the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



