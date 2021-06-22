All American: CW Schedules Backdoor Pilot Episode for Homecoming Spin-Off

All American has a spin-off coming next season to The CW, and viewers will get their first look at the series when the backdoor pilot airs next month. Geffri Maya, Daniel Ezra, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker, and Camille Hyde star in the All American: Homecoming spin-off, which will arrive during mid-season 2022.

The new series “follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.”

The CW revealed more about the backdoor pilot in a press release.

“Ready to get out of town for a few days, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Olivia (Samantha Logan), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) decide to visit Simone’s aunt’s Amara’s (guest star Kelly Jenrette) at her HBCU in Atlanta where she is a journalism professor. The group is relishing in campus life, but it also is giving Simone and Olivia a different perspective they weren’t expecting. While enjoying herself, Simone has a run in with a star baseball athlete named Damon (guest star Peyton Smith), who she learns has his own reasons for being on campus. Meanwhile, Amara is on to a big story involving her college and takes a risk that could make her unpopular. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#316).”

The All-American: Homecoming pilot will air on July 5th on The CW.

What do you think? Are you a fan of All American? Do you plan to watch the spin-off next season on The CW?