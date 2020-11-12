Black Lightning: Season Four; Backdoor Pilot for Spin-Off to Air on CW Series

Black Lightning fans are in for something special. Deadline reports The CW is developing a spinoff based on the TV show’s character Painkiller.

A DC Comics drama, Black Lightning follows Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a former Olympic athlete and family man who moonlights as a superhero and protector of the city Freeland. The cast also includes Christine Adams, China Ann McClain, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, and Damon Gupton.

The CW‘s Black Lightning spinoff will center on the character Painkiller (Jordan Calloway), a man with a violent past looking for a peaceful future. The network is developing a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff series, which will air as the seventh episode of Black Lightning‘s upcoming fourth season.

The new season of Black Lightning is expected to premiere in February 2021.

