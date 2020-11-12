Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Black Lightning: Season Four; Backdoor Pilot for Spin-Off to Air on CW Series

by Jessica Pena,

Black Lightning TV show on The CW: (canceled or renewed?)

Black Lightning fans are in for something special. Deadline reports The CW is developing a spinoff based on the TV show’s character Painkiller.

A DC Comics drama, Black Lightning follows Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a former Olympic athlete and family man who moonlights as a superhero and protector of the city Freeland. The cast also includes Christine Adams, China Ann McClain, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, and Damon Gupton.

The CW‘s Black Lightning spinoff will center on the character Painkiller (Jordan Calloway), a man with a violent past looking for a peaceful future. The network is developing a backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff series, which will air as the seventh episode of Black Lightning‘s upcoming fourth season.

The new season of Black Lightning is expected to premiere in February 2021.

What do you think? Do you watch Black Lightning? Would you watch a Painkiller spinoff?


Canceled and renewed TV show

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.