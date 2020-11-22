Network: The CW.

Episodes: TBD (hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: January 16, 2018 — TBD.

Series status: Ending.

Performers include: Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Christine Adams, and Marvin Jones III.

TV show description:

A live-action superhero drama based on the DC Comics character created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden, the Black Lightning TV show centers on Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams). While he once waged a vigilante war against crime — using the masked persona “Black Lightning” — he now gives back through his work at a charter high school.

Although the school is located in a neighborhood plagued by gang violence, it serves as a refuge for the embattled residents. To them, Principal Pierson is already a hero. As the father of two young women, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain), Jefferson is content to keep the past in the past.

Crime and corruption are running amok, now that The One Hundred — a dangerous gang — has the city in its grasp. Because Pierce still remembers how his family suffered during his crime-fighting days, he is loath to return to them, but things are getting out of control.

Endowed with the amazing ability to harness and control electricity, Black Lightning is a fierce, formidable foe. Now that he is back in action, his city stands a fighting chance, but is his family in more danger? Stay tuned.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Black Lightning TV series? Should The CW be ending this TV show or, should it have been renewed for a fifth season?