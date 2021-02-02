All American: The CW Moving Forward with Backdoor Pilot Starring Geffri Maya

All American may soon have a spin-off. The CW is going to air a backdoor pilot for All American: Homecoming on the series later this season. Geffri Maya (above, left) will star in the pilot episode and the series if it moves forward beyond that.

Deadline revealed a bit about the potential series for The CW:

“It is a young-adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU experience. It follows a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball player from Chicago as they contend with the high stakes of college sports, while also navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious Historically Black College.”

Season three of All American premiered on the network last month and saw a big uptick in the ratings. An air date for the backdoor pilot was not revealed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the All American TV show on The CW? Will you check out the backdoor pilot for the new series when it airs?