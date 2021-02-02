Queen of the South: Season Five; Pashna Lychnikoff Joins USA Network Series

Queen of the South is adding a new recurring role to the drama for its fifth season, which is now in production. Pashna Lychnikoff is joining Alice Braga, Veronica Falcón, Hemky Madera, Peter Gadiot, Jon-Michael Ecker, Idalia Valles, and Nick Sagar on the series.

The USA Network drama, based on a book by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, follows Teresa Mendoza (Braga, above) as she makes her way in America after running from the Mexican cartel.

Deadline revealed more about the new cast addition:

“Lychnikoff will play Kostya. Military bearing beneath his Saville Row suit, Kostya exudes power and confidence. Vicious, calculating and extremely dangerous, he is a man who watches his surroundings with icy intensity. An underworld oligarch and a war criminal, an enemy of the state, funneling billions into the Cold War Redux, he’s wanted by the CIA. However, he’s been a ghost – and so far – he’s been untouchable. A chess master playing many games at once in his head, he has remained out of reach. Kostya is insidiously ingenious and extremely deadly.”

A premiere date for Queen of the South season five has not yet been set, but it is likely to return this spring.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Queen of the South TV series? Do you plan to watch the fifth season on USA Network later this year?