Network: USA Network

Episodes: 62 (hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: June 23, 2016 — TBD

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Alice Braga, Justina Machado, Hemky Madera, Veronica Falcon, James Martinez, Joaquim de Almeida, Peter Gadiot, Carlos Gomez, Mark Consuelos, and Rafael Amaya.

TV show description:

This dramatic TV series is based on the Spanish-language telenovela and the novel La Reina Del Sur by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. It revolves around a woman who is forced to run and seek refuge in America from a powerful drug cartel.

Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) is a poor young woman from the “barrio” of Jalisco, Mexico. She found a way to rise above her hopeless conditions. She falls in love with a successful member of a drug cartel, Guero. After he is murdered, she must go on the run and she begins her journey that will lead her to become the powerful and wealthy Queen of the South.

A wealthy and dashing man, Don Epifanio (Joaquim de Almeida) seems like the consummate Mexican politician but beneath his smooth veneer is the heart of a determined and ambitious man. A father figure to Guero and Teresa, Guero misreads his benevolence. Teresa realizes she is in danger after his death so she flees to Texas and lands in the operation of Epifanio’s wife, Camila.

Camila Vargas (Veronica Falcón) is building a drug cartel to compete with her husband’s. She would love nothing more than to ruin Epifanio’s duplicitous game. Camila eventually sees that Teresa’s drive, fearlessness and intelligence make her a valuable player on her team — as long as she can keep her protégé from being captured or killed by her husband.

James Valdez (Peter Gadiot) works as a drug-runner for Camila’s cartel and has steadily climbed his way up to be her first lieutenant. He takes an interest in Teresa and warns her exactly what it means to get involved in Camila’s ruthless world.

Brenda Parra (Justina Machado) and her husband Chino befriended Teresa when she started dating Guero. When Guero goes down for scamming the cartel, so does Chino. As a result, Brenda and their young son Tony make a run for it with Teresa. Strong-willed and independent, it doesn’t take long for Brenda to set up her own business network.

Cesar “Batman” Guemes is Epifano’s right-hand man. He’s known as “Batman” because of his jug ears. Jovial, smooth-talking, and ruthless, Batman is on the hunt for Teresa. When Camila approaches Batman with a lucrative offer, he finds himself questioning his loyalties to Epifanio.

Series Finale:

Episode #62

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

