Queen of the South: Season Five; USA Network Sets Final Season Premiere Date

USA Network has announced the long-awaited premiere date for season five of the Queen of the South TV series. The last new episode aired in August 2019 and the new season will launch 18 months later, on Wednesday, April 7th.

The cable channel has also revealed that these will be the final 10 episodes so, there’s no chance of a sixth season renewal.

Here’s the press announcement, as well as a teaser video.

USA Network’s “Queen of the South” will return for a 10-episode fifth and final season on Wednesday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. · “We could not be prouder of our entire cast and crew that joined us on this magnificent journey,” said Executive Producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato and David Friendly. “’Queen of the South’ began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia and finally landed in New Orleans. We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans. And, of course, we could not have made this show without the talented and tireless Alice Braga, who brought our queen to life.” · “For five incredible seasons, ‘Queen of the South’ has captivated us with brilliant storytelling and bold, powerful characters,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks. “This series broke boundaries for the genre, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this incredible team of creators, cast and crew along with our studio partners at 20th Television and UCP. As we close this final chapter, we look forward to a great season culminating in a finale that will give our fans the ending they deserve.” · “Queen of the South” tells the powerful story of Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America, and her eventual rise to power over her own drug trafficking empire. · The original drama series is based on the global best-selling novel “La Reina Del Sur,” by internationally acclaimed author Arturo Pérez-Reverte. The literary page-turner also yielded a popular super series for USA’s sister network, Telemundo. · “Queen of the South” ranks as USA’s #1 original series among the 18-49 and 25-54 demos. It was also one of three ad-supported cable dramas to post year-over-year growth among those demos in 2019. · The series is co-produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. David T. Friendly serves as executive producer alongside executive producers and co-showrunners, Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato. Braga also executive produces.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching the final season of Queen of the South on USA Network? Are you sorry to hear that there won’t be a sixth season?