Queen of the South: Season Five; Molly Burnett Promoted to USA Network Series Regular

Queen of the South is upping one of its recurring cast members to regular cast status for its fifth season. Molly Burnett first appeared on the series as Kelly Ann during season two. Alice Braga, Veronica Falcón, Hemky Madera, Peter Gadiot, Jon-Michael Ecker, Idalia Valles, and Nick Sagar star in the series. The series follows Teresa Mendoza (Braga) as she runs from the Mexican cartel and hides in the U.S.

Deadline revealed more about Burnett’s role on the USA Network series:

“Burnett’s Kelly Anne is the on-again, off-again member of Teresa’s drug operation. Kelly Anne’s journey has seen her killing her abusive husband, turning informant with a Houdini-like dodging of a cartel hit, and a fall into cocaine addiction. Kelly Ann was last seen in the end of Season 4 finding sobriety and her way back into the Teresa’s operations in New Orleans.”

A premiere date for season five of Queen of the South has not been set.

