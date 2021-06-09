Heartland: Season 15 Renewal for Canadian Family Drama Series

The longest-running Canadian scripted drama is going to keep running. The Heartland family drama has been renewed for a 15th season on CBC. The 10 episodes will begin airing on Sunday, October 17th in Canada. Season 15 has yet to be officially picked up by a U.S. outlet and many viewers are still waiting to watch season 14.

The Heartland series is based on the bestselling series of books by Lauren Brooke and the cast includes Amber Marshall, Michelle Morgan, Shaun Johnston, Alisha Newton, Chris Potter, Kerry James, Nathaniel Arcand, and Jessica Steen. It’s a multi-generational saga that’s set on the Heartland ranch in the rolling foothills of Alberta, Canada. It follows Amy Fleming (Marshall), her older sister Lou (Morgan), and their Grandfather Jack (Johnston). Together, they confront the challenges of running the ranch that has been in their family for generations.

The 14th season of Heartland finished airing in March on CBC in Canada. In the United States, the UP Faith and Family streaming service is currently releasing season 14 episodes on Thursdays and also offers the preceding 13 seasons.

At some point, it’s expected that the UPtv cable channel will air the 14th season as well. Season 13 started streaming on UP Faith and Family in February 2020 and those episodes began airing on UPtv in June 2020.

In the States, Netflix also streams the Heartland series but typically releases the newest season much later. Seasons 12 and 13 just came to Netflix in February 2021.

