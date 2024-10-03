Batwheels: Season Three; Cartoon Network Renews Batman Series for Preschoolers

Batwheels will continue to fight crime for another season. According to Deadline, Cartoon Network has renewed the animated series for preschoolers for a third season.

The voice cast of Batwheels includes Ethan Hawke, Jacob Bertrand, Gina Rodriguez, and Xolo Maridueña.

Led by Bam the Batmobile (Bertrand), the animated series follows “a group of sentient super-powered crime-fighting vehicles defending Gotham City alongside a host of DC superheroes. Brought to life by the Batcomputer to help defend Gotham City, the heroic Batwheels are thrust into hilarious hijinks and jaw-dropping action while learning important life lessons.”

The show launched in 2022 and the first season aired for 37 episodes. The 20 episodes of season two are available on Cartoon Network and Max. The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you or someone in your family watch the Batwheels series?