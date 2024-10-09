Accused: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

In 2023, Accused’s ratings got a big jumpstart when the premiere aired after an NFL playoff game. The ratings understandably fell quite a bit after that, and the FOX show didn’t return for the 2023-24 TV season due to the industry strikes. Has much of this series’ audience forgotten about it by now? Will Accused be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An anthology crime drama series, the Accused TV show is based on the BBC series of the same name. Each episode is a fast-paced, provocative thriller exploring a different crime in a different city, with an entirely different cast. Stories begin in a courtroom and focus on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life — and the lives of others — forever. Season two performers include Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Nick Cannon, Michael Chiklis, Taylor Schilling, Justin Chambers, Danny Pino, Patrick J. Adams, Jerrika Hinton, Ken Jeong, Debra Winger, Mercedes Ruehl, Christine Ebersole, Matthew James Thomas, Cobie Smulders, Vella Lovell, Dina Shihabi, Israel Arraiza, Sonequa Martin-Green, Mike Colter, Jamie Chung, Sherri Saum, and Kiara Barnes.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of Accused on FOX averaged a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.38 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

Here’s your chance to rate episodes of Accused yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 9, 2024, Accused has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Accused TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?