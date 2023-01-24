Accused: Season Two — Has the FOX Anthology TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Human stories of crime and punishment are told by a different cast each week. Has the Accused TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Accused, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

An anthology crime drama series airing on the FOX television network, the Accused TV show is based on the BBC series of the same name. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely different cast. Stories begin in a courtroom and focus on the defendant, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, the show holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories. In the end, audiences will discover how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life — and the lives of others — forever. Season one performers include Aaron Ashmore, Willam Belli, Natalie Benally, Rachel Bilson, Megan Boone, Betsy Brandt, Abigail Breslin, Keith Carradine, Joshua Castille, Julia Chan, Michael Chiklis, Kristen Connolly, Chris Coy, Whitney Cummings, Ian Anthony Dale, Jack Davenport, Aisha Dee, Oakes Fegley, J. Harrison Ghee, Jill Hennessy, Blaine Kern, Sean Kleier, Jean-Michel Le Gal, Karen LeBlanc, Margo Martindale, August Maturo, Robert I. Mesa, Reid Miller, Molly Parker, Wendell Pierce, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Lauren Ridloff, Jason Ritter, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Kyle Schmid, Wrenn Schmidt, Baron Vaughn, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Rhea Pearlman, Robert Wisdom, Stephanie Nogueras, and Takashi Yamaguchi.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Accused averages a 2.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 8.71 million viewers. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Accused stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 24, 2023, Accused has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Accused for season two? The show got off to a great start in the ratings, thanks to its premiering after a big football game. Accused is an anthology, so it can attract name actors and directors who get to tell interesting stories without having to commit to more than one episode. FOX co-produces this series, and that’s a big plus these days since the network can share in any international and streaming profits. I think there’s a strong chance that Accused will be renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Accused cancellation or renewal news.



