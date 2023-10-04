The Simpsons: Season 36 — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for 2024-25?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

An animated family comedy series airing on the FOX television network, The Simpsons TV show stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Recurring players include Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden. Now the longest-running American sitcom in history, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors. In season 35, Marge experiences a series of nightmares about young Bart’s childhood coming to an end; Homer accidentally volunteers for a school crossing guard position; sixty years in the future, Lisa recounts the story of how Homer was scapegoated for a power outage that plunged Springfield into darkness days before Thanksgiving, and Treehouse of Horror XXXIV.



Season 35 Ratings

The 35rd season of The Simpsons averages a 1.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.58 million viewers. Compared to season 34, that’s up by 93% in the demo and up by 95% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Simpsons stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Simpsons has been renewed for a 36th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the future of The Simpsons for the moment since the series has already been renewed for a 36th season. Could that be the show’s final year on FOX? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Simpsons cancellation or renewal news.



