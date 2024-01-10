Grimsburg: Season Two — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

Has the Grimsburg TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?



What’s This TV Show About?

An animated comedy series airing on the FOX television network, the Grimsburg TV show stars Jon Hamm, Erinn Hayes, Rachel Dratch, Alan Turdyk, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Greg Chun. The story revolves around brilliant, eccentric (and burned out) Detective Marvin Flute (Hamm). He may be the greatest sleuth ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire, but there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that he must return to his hometown of Grimsburg after a nervous breakdown. It’s a community where everyone has a secret (or three). He must work to redeem himself in the eyes of his boss, Chief Patsy (McClendon-Covey), his ferocious ex-wife, news anchor Harmony Flute (Hayes), and his lovably unstable son, Stan (Dratch). There’s also Dr. Pentos (Tudyk), a Hannibal Lecter-like figure, complete with orange jumpsuit.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Grimsburg averages a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.46 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Grimsburg stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Grimsburg has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

FOX has renewed the comedy for a second season.



