Grimsburg: Season One Ratings

We don’t have to wonder if Grimsburg will be cancelled right now. FOX renewed the show for a second season ahead of the series premiere. Will the execs regret that early vote of confidence? Will Grimsburg be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

An animated comedy series, the Grimsburg TV show stars Jon Hamm, Erinn Hayes, Rachel Dratch, Alan Turdyk, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Greg Chun. The story revolves around brilliant, eccentric (and burned out) Detective Marvin Flute (Hamm). He may be the greatest sleuth ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire, but there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that he must return to his hometown of Grimsburg after a nervous breakdown. It’s a community where everyone has a secret (or three). He must work to redeem himself in the eyes of his boss, Chief Patsy (McClendon-Covey), his ferocious ex-wife, news anchor Harmony Flute (Hayes), and his lovably unstable son, Stan (Dratch). There’s also Dr. Pentos (Tudyk), a Hannibal Lecter-like figure, complete with orange jumpsuit.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Grimsburg TV series on FOX? Are you glad to know it’s already been renewed for a second season?