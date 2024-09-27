Crime Scene Kitchen: Season Three Ratings

FOX has done very well in the ratings with culinary-themed programs that have come from Gordon Ramsay. The Crime Scene Kitchen series hasn’t been a hit in the ratings, but FOX has still renewed it anyway, in part because it’s cheap to produce and it comes from the network’s own FOX Alternative Entertainment division. Will it be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A baking guessing game, the Crime Scene Kitchen TV series is hosted by Joel McHale and is judged by chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. Each episode begins at the scene of the crime — a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. This season, six pairs of family members and six pairs of friends go head-to-head to see who works better together in the kitchen. They are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on the clues and their best guess. The competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination, and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world. Judges help determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes. The winners will take home a $100,000 prize.

For comparisons: Season two of Crime Scene Kitchen on FOX averaged a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.09 million viewers.

As of September 28, 2024, Crime Scene Kitchen has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

