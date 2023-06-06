Crime Scene Kitchen: Season Three — Has the FOX Competition Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Which team has the best detective and baking skills? Has the Crime Scene Kitchen TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Crime Scene Kitchen, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A baking guessing game airing on the FOX television network, the Crime Scene Kitchen TV series is hosted by Joel McHale and is judged by chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. Each episode begins at the crime scene — a kitchen that was just used to make a fantastic mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The teams of two chefs are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on the clues and their best guess. The competing dessert makers must prove they have the technical know-how, imagination, and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes worldwide. Celebrity judges like Nene Leakes, Martina Mcbride, Richard Blais, and Dwight Howard help determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes. The winners will take a $100,000 prize.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Crime Scene Kitchen averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.17 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 47% in the demo and down by 37% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Crime Scene Kitchen stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 6, 2023, Crime Scene Kitchen has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Crime Scene Kitchen for season three? The network has done well with several kitchen-based shows in the past, but they’ve all come from Gordon Ramsay. Crime Scene Kitchen performed pretty well when the first season aired two years ago. FOX’s studio produces the show (an important factor these days), so I think there’s a very good chance that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Crime Scene Kitchen cancellation or renewal news.



