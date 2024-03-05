Baywatch: FOX Orders a Reboot of David Hasselhoff Lifeguard Series

Baywatch is returning to the small screen. Per Deadline, FOX has ordered a reboot of the classic 1990s NBC series starring David Hasselhoff. The series was announced in development in April 2023, with FOX expressing interest.

This reboot will be the second lifeguard series on the network, with Rescue: HI Surf arriving next season.

The Baywatch reboot, written by Lara Olsen, will take fans back to the beach to see ‘daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits’ as a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards juggle their professional and personal lives while keeping the California beaches safe.

The premiere date, cast, and additional details for this upcoming FOX series will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch the original Baywatch? Will you watch the reboot?