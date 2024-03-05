The Librarians: Christian Kane to Reprise Role for The Next Chapter Series on The CW

Fans of The Librarians will see a very familiar face when the spin-off series, The Next Chapter, arrives on The CW. Christian Kane (above, right) is reprising his role as Jacob Stone from the popular series, per Deadline. He will appear in a recurring role opposite Jessica Green.

The following was revealed about the plot of the spin-off:

“From writer and executive producer Dean Devlin, The Librarians: The Next Chapter is a spinoff of the original TV series The Librarians, which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on a “Librarian” from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.”

Additional cast, details, and a premiere date for this upcoming series will be announced later.

