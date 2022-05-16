Crime Scene Kitchen: Season Two Renewal for FOX Baking Competition

There will be a lot more missing desserts on FOX. The network has renewed the Crime Scene Kitchen competition for a second season. The first season of nine episodes aired last summer.

A culinary guessing game, the Crime Scene Kitchen TV series is hosted by Joel McHale and is judged by chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. Each episode begins at the scene of the crime — a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on the clues and their best guess. The competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination, and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world. Celebrity judges will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes. The winners will take a $100,000 prize.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Crime Scene Kitchen averaged a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.85 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was one of FOX’s highest-rated show last summer.

A premiere date for the second season will be announced at a later time.

