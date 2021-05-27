Crime Scene Kitchen: Season One Ratings

FOX has done very well in the ratings with culinary competition series from Gordon Ramsay. Now, the network is branching out with Crime Scene Kitchen. Will this new series be a hit? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A baking guessing game, the Crime Scene Kitchen TV series is hosted by Joel McHale and is judged by chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. Each episode begins at the scene of the crime — a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on the clues and their best guess. The competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination, and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world. Celebrity judges will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes. The winners will take a $100,000 prize.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/27 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

