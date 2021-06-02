Vulture Watch

Who’s a Sherlock Holmes of baking? Has the Crime Scene Kitchen TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Crime Scene Kitchen, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Crime Scene Kitchen TV series is hosted by Joel McHale and is judged by chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. Each episode begins at the scene of the crime — a kitchen that was just used to make an amazing mouth-watering dessert that has since disappeared. The chef teams of two are challenged to scour the kitchen for clues and ingredients to figure out what was baked. Next, each team must duplicate the recipe based on the clues and their best guess. The competing dessert makers will need to prove they have the technical know-how, imagination, and problem-solving skills needed to decode and re-create incredible desserts and cakes from across the world. Celebrity judges will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes. The winners will take a $100,000 prize.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Crime Scene Kitchen averages a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.35 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Crime Scene Kitchen stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of June 2, 2021, Crime Scene Kitchen has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Crime Scene Kitchen for season two? The ratings could be better but the show seems relatively inexpensive to produce the network has had some great success with Gordon Ramsay’s culinary competition series. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Crime Scene Kitchen cancellation or renewal news.



Crime Scene Kitchen Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Crime Scene Kitchen‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Crime Scene Kitchen TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?