Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test: Season Two; FOX Competition Series Renewed

A new set of celebrities will soon be packing their bags. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has been renewed for a second season on FOX.

A physical competition series, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show is based on a British format. In the series, 16 household names are dropped in the desert, each intent on surviving some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the actual Special Forces selection process playbook. The contestants quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” — and no glam — as they try to survive demanding training exercises. They are led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. The participants are Danny Amendola, Mel B, Hannah Brown, Tyler Florence, Kate Gosselin, Dwight Howard, Montell Jordan, Gus Kenworthy, Nastia Liukin, Carli Lloyd, Beverley Mitchell, Kenya Moore, Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Anthony Scaramucci, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the first season of Special Forces averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.82 million viewers. In the live+7 day ratings, the episodes picked up nearly 50% more viewers.

The first season of 10 episodes finished airing on March 1st. FOX has not yet announced when Special Forces will return during the 2023-24 broadcast year.

