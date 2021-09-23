Alter Ego: Season Two? Has the FOX Competition TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the FOX television network, the Alter Ego is hosted by Rocsi Diaz with Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes, and will.i.am serving as judges. The show provides a different take on an old format by combining talent and motion capture technology. In this competition series, lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, the contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen. They help to create their own dream avatar to reinvent themselves while showcasing their unique performance style via motion capture technology. In the first season, the contestants are The Dawn Majesty (Kaleia Ayelett), Queen Dynamite (Dasharra Bridges), Phoenix Embers (Danielle Cetani), Night Journey (Israa Darwich), The Loverboy (Anthony Flammia), Aster (Kaylee Franzen), Fern (Mia Cherise Hall), Misty Rose (Samaera Hirsch), St. Luna (Sarah Isen), Wolfgang Champagne (Matthew Lord), Nevaeh King (Jay Miah), Bernie Burns (Erny Nunez), Orlando Deville (Chase Padgett), Kingston Sol (James Paek), Wylie (Milton Patton [Yote]), Safara (Mariah Rosario [Riah Lena]), Seven (Kyara Tetreault), Dipper Scott (Jacob Thomsen [Calinoda]), Kai (Kobe Vang), and Siren (Mama Yaya [Yasmin Shawamreh]).



The first season of Alter Ego averages a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.93 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Alter Ego stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



As of September 23, 2021, Alter Ego has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Alter Ego for season two? The network seems set on capitalizing on the success of The Masked Singer to try to find another hit series. The programmers have already tried The Masked Dancer and Game of Talents. Will Alter Ego bring in bigger ratings? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Alter Ego cancellation or renewal news.



