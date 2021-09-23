Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 22, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rocsi Diaz (host), Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes, and will.i.am (judges)

TV show description:

A singing competition series, the Alter Ego TV show provides a different take on an old format by combining talent and motion capture technology.

In this series, lost dreams and second chances are reignited when singers from all walks of life become the stars they’ve always wanted to be. However, the contestants won’t perform as themselves. Rather, they’ll be given the chance to show how they’ve always wanted to be seen. They help to create their own dream avatar to reinvent themselves while showcasing their unique performance style via motion capture technology.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





What do you think? Do you like the Alter Ego TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?